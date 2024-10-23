Championship club ‘considering’ other stadium options in wake of IMG grading results

CHAMPIONSHIP club Barrow Raiders are ‘considering’ other stadium options in the wake of the IMG grading results.

The Raiders came out with 11.22 points – a score which represents an increase of 2.02 from 9.18.

In doing so, the Cumbrian club are one of the winners under the IMG system despite the fact that they voted against the proposals.

Following the release of their score, chairman Steve Neale said that the club must look at “other options” regarding stadia in a bid to pass minimum standards required of potential Super League sides.

Neale wrote: “If we review the scoring, then there are probably an extra few points that we could put plans in place to achieve. This would put us in a fighting position with other high ranked B clubs to make a claim for Super League.

“However, the stadium issue will not go away. Craven Park is unlikely to meet minimum standards, and the time is now right to consider other options.

“With the town about to enter a period of prosperity due to the increased workforce in the defence industry, we would like to work with BAE Systems and the council to help with the improvement of the town, with the possibility of the provision of a top-class sporting venue.

“BAE Systems understand that in order to attract a high calibre workforce, the town has to become more attractive, and having top-class rugby league (and EFL football) should be part of that attraction.”

Craven Park, built in 1931, has a capacity of just 6,000.

