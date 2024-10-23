Hull KR confirm exit of Brett Delaney ahead of Super League move

HULL KR have confirmed the exit of Brett Delaney as assistant coach.

Delaney is widely expected to be named as Castleford Tigers’ assistant to new head coach Danny McGuire, as per Rugby League Live.

No replacement will be made for Delaney, with assistant coach Danny Ward and transition development coach, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, taking on increased responsibilities for the 2025 season.

Head Coach Willie Peters thanked the departing coach for his contribution to the club and said: “I’d like to place on record my thanks to Brett for his efforts since joining the club midway through the 2022 season. His contribution to our journey has been valued, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast