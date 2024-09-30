Championship club’s captain suffers fractured neck

IT’S a headline that’s enough to make you wince, but that’s what happened to Whitehaven’s captain James Newton at the weekend.

Newton, 32, incredibly walked off the pitch after Haven’s brilliant 23-20 win over the Halifax Panthers at the weekend.

But, he was taken to hospital by ambulance on the medical staff’s recommendation, where he spent the night.

The bad news came shortly after, Newton had suffered a fractured vertebrae with the 32-year-old continuing to receive specialist care.

“All of our thoughts at Whitehaven Rugby League are with our captain, his family and loved ones at this time,” the club said.

Newton has been plying his trade with the Cumbrian club for 11 years, with the 32-year-old also enjoying spells at neighbours Workington Town.

