Super League disciplinary round-up in 2024 first as three Championship players banned

   30/09/2024

FOR the first time in 2024, no Super League player has been charged or banned following the weekend action.

No Super League player was carded as Leigh Leopards narrowly overcame Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves pipped St Helens to the post.

And the Disciplinary Match Review Panel also clearly felt that there were no incidents worthy of a mention, with all of those that took part in the two games, free to play in their sides’ respective next fixtures.

Meanwhile, three Championship players have been banned:

Tom Walker

Barrow Raiders

Trips

B

£125 Fine

Luke Cooper

Batley Bulldogs

Dangerous Contact

C

1 Match Penalty Notice

Bailey O’Connor

Dewsbury Rams

Dangerous Throw

C

1 Match Penalty Notice

Jamie Field

Dewsbury Rams

Head Contact

C

1 Match Penalty Notice

