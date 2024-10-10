Championship club’s stadium set to be renamed following scaled-down support from current sponsor

DONCASTER will have to deal with scaled-down support from local business Eco-Power as they prepare for a second season in the Championship, with the naming rights for their stadium now up for grabs.

The waste management and recycling firm put their name to the venue when they forged a four-year deal with Club Doncaster in late 2021.

Club Doncaster brings the Rugby League club and football clubs Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster Rovers Belles under the same umbrella.

All three teams use the 15,200-capacity stadium in the south-east of the city which opened in 2007 and was previously sponsored by Keepmoat Homes.

The ground has hosted Rugby League World Cup ties (in 2022), an England international (against France in 2009) and Challenge Cup semi-finals, including this year’s between Wigan and Hull KR.

Club Doncaster are seeking a new name for the stadium, with Eco-Power managing director Louis Calders explaining: “The company has gone through a significant transition over the past few years.

“This is the main reason we have decided to scale back our sponsorship with Club Doncaster.

“We are in discussions to see how we can continue to support them across many other forms of sponsorship for years to come.”

Promoted last year, Doncaster finished eighth in the Championship.

