Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont names the best player in Super League “by a mile”

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has named the best player in Super League “by a mile”.

Beaumont is well-known for his honest views and opinions on social media giant, X, and he took to the platform to compare Wigan Warriors star Bevan French to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

In a post that showed French dazzling the Leopards with a grubber kick before collecting and rounding the fullback in Wigan’s 38-0 demolition of Leigh on Saturday evening, Beaumont hailed the livewire Australian and took umbrage at the fact that French had not been nominated for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel nor selected for the Super League Dream Team.

Beaumont posted: “He (French) is the best player in the comp by a mile but not in dream team or nominated for man of steel! We keep working towards fixing our game! We should have this man on bill boards everywhere advertising our sport. The haaland of RL and that’s from a United and leopards fan!”

He is the best player in the comp by a mile but not in dream team or nominated for man of steel! We keep working towards fixing our game! We should have this man on bill boards everywhere advertising our sport. The haaland of RL and that’s from a United and leopards fan! https://t.co/TJKEGAK1Bh — Derek John Beaumont (@derek_beaumont) October 6, 2024

Wigan fans will be hoping of more French magic when they take on Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final on Saturday evening.

