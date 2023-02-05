Championship club’s team bus attacked on way home from rugby league fixture

EVERY so often there is a headline that makes you shake your head in disbelief.

Well, last night there was such a headline from Whitehaven RLFC’s Twitter feed following their game in West Yorkshire against the Bradford Bulls.

The Cumbrian side went down 24-8 and if the result wasn’t already bad enough then their coach getting attacked on the way home would really have put the icing on top of the cake.

Whitehaven tweeted: “On the way home from Bradford this evening the team bus seems to have subjected to an attack with an object being thrown from a motorway bridge and smashing through the roof emergency exit.”

Thankfully no one was hurt and the bus set off shortly after, with the club confirming as such in a later tweet.

“The bus pulled over shortly after and reported the incident to the authorities and are now back on there way. All on the bus are unhurt following the incident.”

Fingers crossed the authorities will be able to find those responsible in what must have been a terrifying experience for all those on board.