Injury Corner: Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves sweat over blows as Bradford Bulls star Jack Walker suffers suspected hamstring tear

WELL what a weekend of rugby league we have been treated to.

Things kicked off on Saturday afternoon as Barrow Raiders hosted Toulouse Olympique for the first game in the 2023 Championship season, with the French side running out 24-4 winners.

Warrington Wolves went on to host the Leigh Leopards on Saturday night for Ben Currie’s testimonial and notched a 22-10 victory, whilst Workington Town beat a Bradford Bulls reserves side, 38-10.

Elsewhere, Catalans Dragons inflicted a 32-4 win over an Elite One Selection side before Hull FC thrashed Wakefield Trinity 56-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Wigan Warriors were in good form as Matt Peet’s men took the Salford Red Devils to the cleaners in a 32-4 triumph before Castleford Tigers hammered Huddersfield Giants 48-10 for Nathan Massey’s testimonial.

Hull KR also ran rampant against Leeds Rhinos, 26-4, whilst Bradford Bulls were made to work hard for their two points against Whitehaven with a 24-8 win.

Unfortunately, star signing Jack Walker was taken from the field in the opening five minutes.

Halifax Panthers took the spoils in a 26-18 win over Sheffield Eagles as Widnes Vikings boss John Kear took home the two points against York Knights with a 19-12 triumph.

Swinton Lions fell to Newcastle Thunder, 18-6, whilst Batley Bulldogs got their season off to a perfect start with a 30-20 victory down in the capital over the London Broncos.

There were, however, some injury casualties over the weekend.

Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards

Gil Dudson (broken hand) – Warrington Wolves

Bradford Bulls vs Whitehaven

Jack Walker (hamstring) – Bradford Bulls

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos

David Fusitu’a (knock) – Leeds Rhinos

James McDonnell (illness) – Leeds Rhinos