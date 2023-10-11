Championship Focus: Why the future looks bright for York Knights

TAYLOR PEMBERTON’S tweet showed just why there are reasons for York Knights fans to be cheerful despite the disappointment of Championship play-off elimination.

Andrew Henderson’s side had been hoping to find a way to the Grand Final after gate-crashing the top six via a late-season surge, but were beaten 22-8 by Bradford Bulls in their eliminator at Odsal, with the coach accepting his side were “nowhere near good enough”.

That defeat, only a third in 13 matches in all competitions, ended the dream of promotion to Super League this year for a side who earlier in the season were too close to the relegation trapdoor for comfort.

But Pemberton, the 20-year-old hooker who played his part in the Knights’ rise up the table to a final position of sixth after coming in on loan from St Helens in August to make seven appearances, sees a bright future for Rugby League in York.

“Honoured and privileged to have been part of this group over the past seven weeks,” he wrote. “To be embraced by the group, the club and the fans means so much to me. It’s such a special club and city. The only way is up.”

Out of contract and released by Saints, for whom he made two first-team appearances, former Leigh East junior Pemberton could yet join York on a longer-term basis.

Whether or not that happens, the upturn over the closing stages of a campaign in which Henderson had to deal with a string of injuries to key players bodes well going forward.

And as the IMG grading system comes into play, so does the work that has been going behind the scenes to build up the club and strengthen its place in the community.

Australian businessman Clint Goodchild, who took York over in January 2022, has built on the firm foundations laid by former owner Jon Flatman, who hauled York out of the doldrums after assuming control in 2016.

The club is now based at the smart LNER Community Stadium, shared with National League (level five) football team York City, have a flourishing women’s side, the Valkyrie, and player development system and have built strong links with the city’s St John University.

Goodchild brought in former London Broncos coach, Warrington Wolves assistant and Keighley Cougars head of rugby Henderson as team chief a year ago after long-serving James Ford departed to become right-hand man to Mark Applegarth at Wakefield Trinity.

While Ford is now at Featherstone Rovers, as director of rugby and interim coach, 44-year-old former Castleford Tigers, Sheffield Eagles and Scotland hooker Henderson is putting down roots at York, where he has a contract through to 2027.

The length of that deal is a signal of Goodchild’s ambition and intent to progress the club, and Henderson is keen to play his part, explaining: “We’re ready to kick on. That’s why I came to the club.

“We’ve a lot of things going for us in terms of Super League playing and training facilities, the women’s team (who are fresh from playing in the Women’s Super League Grand Final) and excellent youth development programmes. We’ve a plan for the future.”

In terms of the Knights’ squad for next season, supporters will be keen to learn whether 20-year-old winger AJ Towse is staying after a stand-out season.

Having scored eight tries in 18 games last year, the York St John University computer science student scored 20 in 34 this time, earning a nomination for the Championship Young Player of the Year award.

Henderson, who is up for Championship Coach of the Year, said: “It’s great to see AJ recognised, because he’s had a wonderful season.

“From where he started the season to where he is now, he’s shown great progression as a player and he’s turning into a real talent. I’m really pleased that he’s been recognised.”

