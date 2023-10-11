Why Warrington Wolves star George Williams’ appeal was deemed frivolous

IN case you hadn’t noticed this morning, Warrington Wolves star George Williams will now sit out the opening two England Tests against Tonga after his failed appeal last night.

Williams went in front of an Operational Rules Tribunal in order to appeal the one-match suspension given to him after being charged with a Grade B Shoulder Charge in Warrington’s loss to St Helens in the play-off eliminator.

However, a Tribunal last night adjudged the appeal to be ‘frivolous’, meaning that Williams’ ban was doubled to two games instead of one.

Of course, a number of people within the rugby league fraternity have since asked why an appeal can be deemed frivolous.

After contacting the RFL, League Express can reveal that a frivolous appeal is :”Definition is that the appeal, in the opinion of tribunal members, had no basis or merit to it within the rules and laws of the game.”

It’s a gutting blow for England.

