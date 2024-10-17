Championship Grand Final referee announced as Wakefield Trinity set for battle against Toulouse Olympique

THE Championship Grand Final will take place on Saturday evening as Wakefield Trinity host Toulouse Olympique at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

It will be the battle between the top two, with Wakefield overcoming York Knights 22-13 last weekend and Toulouse just edging Bradford Bulls, 21-20.

Ahead of the fixture, the RFL has announced the refereeing appointments with Aaron Moore taking charge of the showpiece event, with kick-off at 7pm.

The final will be broadcast live on The Sportsman from 6.45pm as Trinity and Toulouse gear up for the most important fixture of 2024.

