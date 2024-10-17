Leigh Leopards announce yet another signing as Super League club bolsters squad for 2025

LEIGH LEOPARDS have announced the signing of Andrew Badrock from Swinton Lions on a two-year contract.

Badrock, who will be 24 later this month, has been a regular in the Lions’ side in each of the last two seasons.

Leopards’ head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Andrew is a player I’ve been looking at regularly over his two years at Swinton. He’s a good, athletic back rower who can also play centre.

“With losing Kai O’Donnell we need to get strength in depth in the back row position. He has really impressed with his performances for Swinton where he has often been a standout.

“Andrew is a player who I’m looking forward to seeing fit into our system in 2025.”

Badrock made a try-scoring debut for the Lions against Newcastle Thunder at the start of last season and went on to score a try in each of his first four professional games. He finished his impressive inaugural season in the professional ranks by becoming Swinton’s top try-scorer with seven in 25 games.

The former Leigh Miners Rangers product has continued his progress in 2024 and is already nearing 50 senior appearances.

During his time in the community game, Badrock represented Lancashire and the England Community Lions.

