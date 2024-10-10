Championship head coach subject to “unprovoked attack” in Widnes over the weekend

CHAMPIONSHIP head coach Allan Coleman has been subject to what Widnes Vikings are calling “an unprovoked attack” in Widnes on Saturday night.

Coleman, who steered the Vikings to the Championship play-offs only to go down 27-10 at York Knights last weekend, has impressed since taking over at the Cheshire club.

However, the club has released a statement following rumours circulating on social media earlier today: “The club is aware of an unprovoked attack on Head Coach Allan Coleman in Widnes on Saturday night.

“Our concern now is for the welfare of our Head Coach and we will be making no further comment on the matter at this stage.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast