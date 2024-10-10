Former Hull KR and Castleford stalwart Brian Lockwood dies aged 78

THE RFL has paid tribute to former Hull KR and Castleford hero Brian Lockwood, a World Cup winner with Great Britain and a Lance Todd Trophy winner with Hull KR, whose death at the age of 78 has been announced today.

Tony Sutton, the RFL Chief Executive, said: “Brian Lockwood had a remarkable career, with his lasting excellence underlined by the years between his first two Challenge Cup wins at Wembley with Castleford in 1969 and 1970, and his last two with Widnes in 1981 and Hull KR in 1980 – the latter in the famous all-Hull Final, when he won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match.

“He is the second member of Great Britain’s 1972 World Cup winning team we have lost this year, following his second-row partner Phil Lowe, another player who has a special place in the history of Hull KR.

“On behalf of the RFL, I send condolences to Brian’s family and many friends, from his years with Castleford, Hull KR, Widnes and a number of other clubs, and indeed throughout the sport.”

Lockwood played 221 first team games for Castleford plus 10 substitute appearances, scoring 38 tries and eight goals for a total of 130 points.

He made his debut on Saturday 16 April 1966 in a home 12-10 victory over Leeds and made his final appearance on Friday 7 March 1975 at home in a 12-15 defeat to Salford.

Lockwood also had player/coach roles with Wakefield Trinity, followed by stints at Hull KR, Oldham and Widnes.

Signed in January 1978 for Rovers, when Roger Millward was player-coach, Lockwood made his KR debut at prop on 5th February in a 10-3 home win over Wigan. The following season, he made 32 appearances, scoring seven tries, as Hull KR claimed the First Division championship for the first time.

In 1979/80, Lockwood became the first and only Robins’ player to win the Lance Todd trophy, in the club’s legendary 10-5 Wembley success over Hull FC, in which he created the all-important try for winger Steve Hubbard. That turned out to be Lockwood’s final game for Hull KR, and he moved to Oldham for the start of the 1980/81 season.

