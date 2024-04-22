Championship, League One and NRL top try, goal and point scorers

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tries

1 Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity) 8

2 = Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 5

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 5

Ryan Ince (Widnes Vikings) 5

(7 players tied on 4)

Goals

1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 27

2 = Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 24

Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 24

4 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 16

5 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 15

Points

1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 74

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 60

3 Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 52

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 38

5 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 34

LEAGUE ONE

Tries

1 Cian Tyrer (Workington Town/Oldham) 11

2 = Ellis Robson (Keighley Cougars) 8

Billy Walkley (Keighley Cougars) 8

4 = Tom Wilkinson (Midlands Hurricanes) 7

Carl Forster (North Wales Crusaders) 7

Joe Hartley (Rochdale Hornets) 7

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 38

2 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 20

3 = Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 19

Martyn Ridyard (Rochdale Hornets) 19

5 Dave Hewitt (Midlands Hurricanes) 18

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 80

2 Cian Tyrer (Workington Town/Oldham) 54

3 Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 42

4 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 40

5 Martyn Ridyard (Rochdale Hornets) 39

NRL

Tries

1 Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers) 8

2 = Jack Bostock (Dolphins) 7

Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons) 7

4 = Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos) 6

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks) 6

Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks) 6

Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons) 6

Goals

1 Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) 26

2 = Jamal Fogerty (Canberra Raiders) 24

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) 24

4 Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) 22

5 Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) 21

Points

1 Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) 68

2 Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons) 64

3 Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs) 54

4 Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) 52

5 = Jamal Fogerty (Canberra Raiders) 50

Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) 50

