Championship, League One and NRL top try, goal and point scorers

CHAMPIONSHIP
Tries
1 Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity) 8
2 = Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 5
Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 5
Ryan Ince (Widnes Vikings) 5
(7 players tied on 4)
Goals
1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 27
2 = Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 24
Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 24
4 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 16
5 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 15
Points
1 Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) 74
2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 60
3 Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 52
4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 38
5 Jordan Lilley (Bradford Bulls) 34
LEAGUE ONE
Tries
1 Cian Tyrer (Workington Town/Oldham) 11
2 = Ellis Robson (Keighley Cougars) 8
Billy Walkley (Keighley Cougars) 8
4 = Tom Wilkinson (Midlands Hurricanes) 7
Carl Forster (North Wales Crusaders) 7
Joe Hartley (Rochdale Hornets) 7
Goals
1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 38
2 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 20
3 = Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 19
Martyn Ridyard (Rochdale Hornets) 19
5 Dave Hewitt (Midlands Hurricanes) 18
Points
1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 80
2 Cian Tyrer (Workington Town/Oldham) 54
3 Jamie Ellis (Oldham) 42
4 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 40
5 Martyn Ridyard (Rochdale Hornets) 39
NRL
Tries
1 Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers) 8
2 = Jack Bostock (Dolphins) 7
Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons) 7
4 = Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos) 6
Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks) 6
Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks) 6
Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons) 6
Goals
1 Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) 26
2 = Jamal Fogerty (Canberra Raiders) 24
Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) 24
4 Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) 22
5 Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) 21
Points
1 Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) 68
2 Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons) 64
3 Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs) 54
4 Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins) 52
5 = Jamal Fogerty (Canberra Raiders) 50
Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) 50