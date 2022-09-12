Championship play-off dates and times confirmed as Premier Sports move coverage

Premier Sports will show the Championship play-off eliminator between Halifax Panthers and York City Knights this Sunday (September 18), kick-off 5.30pm.

The broadcaster were initially intending to screen one of the two ties from the opening round of the play-offs in their usual Monday-night slot.

However, the Queen’s funeral is taking place that day, which is now a Bank Holiday, so their coverage has been moved to the previous day.

Both Championship play-off games will take place on Sunday, with Barrow Raiders hosting Batley Bulldogs at 3pm.

It means York fans will be unable to see both their men’s team in the play-offs and their women’s team in the Super League Grand Final at St Helens on the same afternoon.

The semi-finals, at Leigh Centurions and Featherstone Rovers, will both be played on Sunday, September 25, ahead of the final on Sunday, October 2.

Meanwhile, the regular-season match between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams which was postponed last Friday, following the Queen’s death, will take place this Wednesday (September 14) with a 7.30pm kick-off.