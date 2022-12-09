Championship player forced to take lengthy exit from rugby league due to head knocks

THE debate surrounding head knocks – not just in rugby league but in sport in general – is one that will continue to rage into the future.

Concussion protocols, trained doctors and increasing precautions have all been introduced by rugby league in order to restrict the number of head knocks that can be suffered in an 80-minute game.

However, sometimes, there is just nothing that can be done with head knocks often part and parcel of the wonderful sport.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly the reason as to why Whitehaven man Andrew Dawson has decide to leave the game of rugby league for a period of time.

Whitehaven released this statement earlier today: “During the season Andrew suffered some head knocks which made him unavailable for selection towards the back end of the Championship Campaign and following a period of reflection he has made the decision to step away from the game entirely which the club support.

“Everyone at the club wishes Andrew and his family well in the future.”

During his two-year stay in Cumbria, Dawson registered 35 appearances, but it is sad that health reasons have stopped him from adding to those.