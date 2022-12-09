Bradford Bulls set for another signing ahead of challenge for Super League promotion with the latest on World Cup star’s visa

BRADFORD BULLS are set for another signing ahead of challenge for Super League promotion, head coach Mark Dunning has revealed.
The West Yorkshire side has already signed the likes of Leeds Rhinos duo Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson, Huddersfield Giants stalwart Michael Lawrence and former Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers halfback Tom Holmes.
Now, Dunning has revealed that another signing will likely be unveiled next week – if all things go to plan.
“There’s some things in the pipeline coming,” Dunning said on the club’s Youtube channel.
“Hopefully next week there should be some news on another potential signing. There’s a lot still going on, a lot of things in the fire.”
Dunning also gave the latest on World Cup star’s visa, Keven Appo, who has yet to link up with the West Yorkshire club.
“Mr Appo’s visa application is in the hands of the people who deal with that and we’re just waiting for the outcome.
“When that’s done we’ll get him on a plane so we can show him the frost and the ice of Bradford and West Yorkshire.
“We’re not expecting any problems but if they do arise then we will deal with them.”
It’s set to be a big year for the Bulls coming off the back of a disappointing 2022 Championship campaign in which they finished ninth.
Under Dunning, however, the ambition is there to crack 2023 and potentially even make it to Super League after almost a decade in the wilderness.