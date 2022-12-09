Bradford Bulls set for another signing ahead of challenge for Super League promotion with the latest on World Cup star’s visa

BRADFORD BULLS are set for another signing ahead of challenge for Super League promotion, head coach Mark Dunning has revealed.

The West Yorkshire side has already signed the likes of Leeds Rhinos duo Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson, Huddersfield Giants stalwart Michael Lawrence and former Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers halfback Tom Holmes.

Now, Dunning has revealed that another signing will likely be unveiled next week – if all things go to plan.

“There’s some things in the pipeline coming,” Dunning said on the club’s Youtube channel.

“Hopefully next week there should be some news on another potential signing. There’s a lot still going on, a lot of things in the fire.”