Championship rugby league club asks for donations to complete signing amidst “budget shortfall”

BARROW RAIDERS have asked fans for donations to complete the re-signing of captain Jarrad Stack for the 2025 Championship season amidst what the club has called a “budget shortfall”.

Stack, who has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Raiders in two periods, sandwiched by a spell with Workington Town, hung up his boots at the end of the 2024 season.

However, the Cumbrian club has managed to convince the 36-year-old to go around again next season – but it has come at a cost.

The Raiders released a statement last night revealing that they need £6,000 to complete the deal for Stack, with fans asked for donations of either £10, £20, £50 or £100.

The statement reads as follows: “We need your help and support by joining our 1875 club or playing our monthly raffle for a very big reason.

“Firstly we would like to provide update on our recruitment:

“We currently have 21 players announced for the 2025 season with one more of our current players added shortly; it’s just in the hands of our media team.

“In addition we continue to provide pathways for promotion within and we have 4 of our current and former Furness Raiders players training with the squad and they will get opportunities in the friendlies.

“We are also at an advanced stage with negotiations ready to bring in 3 Super League forwards on season long loans with fees paid by us to their parent clubs.

“This will take the number of signed on players to 25 for the season together with back-up from our Furness Raiders taking us to 29 available players for selection and our budget just about completely used.

“And now the reason we need your help.

“We have managed to convince our club captain Jarrad Stack to have one more year. We are obviously delighted as there has been no dips in performance with age and we know for sure we are getting a 100% committed player.

“BUT we have a budget shortfall and need to find an extra £6,000 to complete the deal.

“If 50 extra supporters could commit to £10 per month for a year in our 1875 club then we could reach our target. Can you help to get the skipper over the line?”

It certainly is a unique approach to re-sign your club captain!

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast