Castleford Tigers link up with Spanish side in unprecedented agreement

TO prepare for the 2025 Super League season Castleford Tigers have agreed to play Valencia Huracanes in Spain over the weekend of 18th January 2025.

The match is part of a week-long training camp for the Tigers which forms a two-year agreement between the clubs for 2025 and 2026 designed to provide warm-weather, pre-season, training camps.

The Tigers will be supporting Valencia Huracanes efforts to grow the game in Spain through the partnership, which will also see some Tigers players play for the Huracanes as they look to revisit league entry should the option open-up in the future.

Castleford Tigers Director of Rugby, Danny Wilson, said: “The trip to Spain is important for the boys, we get to do more in the warmer weather, running drills and technicals without the impact of the colder weather in the UK.

“The addition of the match against the Huracanes is the perfect way for the squad to test themselves and put into practice what we have been training for since November. We would love to see as many Cas fans as possible joining us in Spain to roar on the boys. Because it’s a low-key time of year in Spain we want to get closer to our fans, so those that come will be able to take part in some one-off events which will make the trip a trip of a lifetime.”

Dean Buchan, chairman of Valencia Huracanes, said: “We are obviously delighted to announce this partnership with Castleford Tigers. It will have a massive effect on rugby league in Spain and hopefully start an exciting new chapter, as we look to grow the game, grow home grown talent and the Huracanes brand.”

