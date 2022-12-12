Championship side announces brilliant new matchday initiative to be ‘at the forefront’ of IMG’s development

CHAMPIONSHIP sides are gearing up for the new direction set to be taken by IMG with the London Broncos the next to make a positive move off the field.

In terms of fans’ matchday experience, there isn’t too much to celebrate through the three tiers of rugby league with the Toronto Wolfpack the first club to introduce an almost ‘festival’ on matchdays.

Hull KR have since introduced ‘Craven Streat’ with marquee tents providing entertainment and food which has proved to be a massive success.

Now it’s the turn of London Broncos. The club has announced a brilliant matchday initiative to begin in 2023.

The statement reads: “As the 2023 season quickly approaches, we would like to express our thanks for your continued support and update you on some revisions for next year.

“As you will be aware, the RFL has engaged sports media and marketing organisation IMG to assist with the development of the game over the coming years. As a club, we want to be at the forefront of these developments and see them as a positive step for not just Rugby League but also London Broncos.

“After consultation with AFC Wimbledon and how best to deliver our vision, we will be implementing the following changes for matchdays.

“A Fan Village will launch in the southeast corner, and general seating will be in the East Stand of the Cherry Red Records Stadium with dedicated members’ seating in blocks 123 and 124.

“There will be a variety of food vending options, bars and social meeting spaces along with rugby focused kid’s activities, player interaction and visits. Club mascots Buck and Dusty will also return as part of our vision to generate a real party atmosphere and create a day out for all to enjoy time and time again.

“It will allow us to say goodbye to the pie and hotdog and the concourse environment of a football stadium and bring back the feeling of a great day out with our friends, family, and die-hard Broncos fans.

“Hospitality will be located on the upper tier of the West Stand in the Gold Lounge and Stadium Boxes as it was last season, with Gold Lounge membership still on sale for £450 for the season representing exceptional value.

“We will also open the Broncos Bar in the upper tier towards the north end of the West Stand which access to can be purchased as a member for £200 for the season or £20 per game.

“With your help, these plans will make Broncos matchdays the only place to be in Wimbledon on a Sunday afternoon and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our highly anticipated 2023 campaign.

“Our matchday experience and fan engagement will be something everyone can enjoy, while aligning our club with Rugby League’s plans for 2024 and beyond.”

Brilliant to see from the Broncos.