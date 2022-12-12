Ex-Castleford Tigers man Cheyse Blair finds new job after Super League exit

FORMER Castleford Tigers man Cheyse Blair has found a new job back in his native Australia.

Blair, who spent three-and-a-half seasons at the Jungle, left the West Yorkshire side at the end of the 2022 Super League season after his contract ended.

During his lengthy spell with Castleford, Blair scored nine tries in 48 appearances though suffered with injuries and mixed form in his time at the club.

Following the culmination of his contract, the Australian returned to his native home and has since found a new job.

Though League Express understands that Blair will continue playing local rugby league – that move has yet to be announced – he is also a contracting baggage handler at Brisbane airport.

It’s quite a far cry away from the fields of the Jungle, but the airport will clearly value a great team player.

Blair debuted back in 2012 with NRL side Parramatta Eels where he spent two seasons, playing 28 games and scoring seven tries before moving on to the Manly Sea Eagles.

Two seasons and 16 appearances later and the 30-year-old was on the move again, this time to Melbourne Storm where he established himself as one of the most important back-ups under Craig Bellamy.

At Melbourne, Blair spent two-and-a-half seasons, registering almost 40 appearances before Castleford snapped him up midway through the 2019 season.