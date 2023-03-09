Championship star faces eight-match ban after ‘attacking testicles’ charge as Leeds reserve and two League One men face potentially six match suspensions

A Championship rugby league star could face an EIGHT-MATCH ban after being accused of ‘attacking the testicles’ of an opponent.

York Knights forward Bailey Antrobus could be sidelined for two months if he is found guilty of a Grade F charge by an Operational Rules Tribunal, whilst Leeds Rhinos reserves man Benjamin Hursey-Hord could be given a six-match ban if he is found guilty by an ORT of a Grade E Dangerous Throw.

For Hursey-Hord, the minutes state: “Law 15.1 (d) Dangerous Throw – throwing player into the ground Grade E” in Leeds’ reserves win over Bradford Bulls.

Meanwhile, the minutes for Antrobus are pretty clear: “”Law 15.1 (i) Testicles attacking Grade F.”

Hunslet’s Lewis Wray and North Wales Crusaders’ Dave Gibbons could also be handed six-match bans for repeated punching.

The Match Review Panel’s findings in full:

Bailey Antrobus – York Knights – Testicles attacking – Grade F Refer to Tribunal

Benjamin Hursey-Hord Leeds Rhinos Reserves Dangerous Throw E Refer to Tribunal

Dave Gibbons North Wales Crusaders Punching E Refer to Tribunal

Lewis Wray Hunslet Punching E Refer to Tribunal

Tommy-Lee Corke Wakefield Trinity Reserves Punching C 1 Match Penalty Notice

Zach Braham Rochdale Hornets Dangerous Contact C 1 Match Penalty Notice

Duane Straugheir Rochdale Hornets Dangerous Contact C 1 Match Penalty Notice

George Roby Bradford Bulls Dangerous Contact C 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jordan Andrade North Wales Crusaders Dangerous Contact B £40 fine

Jesse Dee York Knights Dangerous Contact B £125 fine

Matthew Fleming Widnes Vikings Strikes B £125 fine

Todd Peut London Skolars Strikes A £40 fine

Ethan Natoli London Broncos Trip A No further action