Championship Summer Bash set to be scrapped as clubs learn structure fate

THE Championship Summer Bash is set to be scrapped for the 2024 season.

League Express understands that the second tier’s Magic Weekend will not take place next season with an expanded 1895 Cup competition set to be given precedence.

That follows intense conversations between Championship and League One clubs about the potential structure for the 2024 season with the likes of West Wales Raiders, London Skolars and Newcastle Thunder dropping out of the League One competition.

That has left just eight third tier sides to take to the field in 2024 – something which the majority of the League One clubs wanted to rectify by merging with the Championship.

However, Championship sides have been vociferous in their opposition to those proposals and have seemingly got their way for next season, with no structure change on the cards – though there will be a full league structure review to take place with a view to positive change for 2025.

There will be an expanded 1895 Cup in 2024 to include those clubs in the third tier – with regionalised Cup home games for them as well as loop fixtures – whilst the Summer Bash will no longer take place.

The Bash has struggled for attendance numbers in recent years after the concept was taken away from its spiritual home in Blackpool, with both Leeds and York failing to hit the mark.

