Samisoni Langi leaves Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have confirmed the departure of Samisoni Langi after one season with the club.

Langi joined us Trinity on a two-year deal after spending five seasons with the Catalans Dragons in Super League.

The club posted: “Unfortunately, Samisoni suffered persistent injuries during the season which restricted his appearances to 14 and his career with the club never really got out of first gear. We would like to thank Samisoni for his efforts with the club and wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

It remains to be seen where the 30-year-old’s future lies.

