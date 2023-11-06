‘Changed’ Harry Newman a boost for England and Leeds Rhinos

HARRY NEWMAN will return to Leeds Rhinos a better player for his England experience, according to his international boss Shaun Wane.

The 23-year-old centre was awarded his debut cap in the opening test against Tonga last month, and has featured in the subsequent matches as England ran out as 3-0 series winners.

“Harry has been brilliant and so enjoyable to coach,” said Wane, who has predicted more caps for Newman in the future.

“He’s done a lot of good things and I rate him very highly.

“The way he’s changed and behaved the way I wanted him to has been outstanding.

“Credit to the Rhinos for that, but they are also getting a someone back who’ll be a different player. He will be a lot more accomplished, a lot steadier. He knows what his job is and I think, not just me, all my staff have done a great job with him.

“He has listened to me and the other coaching staff and he’s a great character to have around the training park.

“He’s played well but there is still massive improvements to make in him yet.

“He’s had to wait for his debut to come, but I hope this can be the start of a long international career for Harry.”

Newman has also backed up Wane’s thought’s and noticed his own improvements as the series progressed.

“I know I still have improvements to make,” added Newman.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I am a complete player, because I know I’m still a long way off where I know I can be. But it has been great to work with Shaun, he’s been very direct with me about what he wants and I think I have delivered that, but I know I need to step that up again.

“The way I have carried myself and my discipline has been the main thing for me. There are still a few things I can fix up there, probably more in my defensive side of the game. I have been playing against some big guys and thrown my body in front of them. But it’s about doing that in every single minute of the game and not lacking concentration.

“I will definitely go back to Leeds as a better player, not just because of the game, but because of the boys I have been around.

“Guys like Elliot Whitehead, Tom Burgess, John Bateman and George Williams have all been there at the top level, and even the younger guys have played in big games.

“These games are the biggest I have ever played in, as England games should be. I have learnt a lot from this experience.”

Whitehead confirmed last week that he will retire from international Rugby League and he followed up his announcement by scoring the first try of the second half, while being unfortunate to have a second try attempt disallowed by the video-referee.

It was the 27th and final England cap of an international career which saw him debut against New Zealand in 2014, feature in both the 2017 and 2021 Rugby League World Cups, and also represent Great Britain on four occasions.

