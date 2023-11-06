‘The time is right’: Vicky Molyneux on England retirement – and almost being sent off

RETIRING England forward Vicky Molyneux has said that now feels like the right time to bring the curtain down on an international career that began with England’s first ever game in 2007.

Having made her debut as a 19-year-old, Molyneux then took a 14-year break from the international scene to concentrate on her family life and career as a teacher. But she pulled on her country’s shirt again in 2021 when England faced Wales, and featured in all of England’s games at last year’s World Cup.

Now, at the age of 35, Molyneux hangs up her boots knowing that the women’s game is in a much stronger position now than when she made her debut.

“I had a really positive World Cup experience last year, but when you get to 35 you know you don’t have many of those days left,” said Molyneux, who made her final appearance in England’s 60-0 victory over Wales at Headingley on Saturday.

“It has been really difficult to make this decision, but the time is right.

“Playing for England is such a huge honour and I would be heartbroken if I stayed involved and then never got picked. I know that would eventually happen, so it’s nice to go out on my terms. I love playing at Headingley and all my family were here today, so it just felt right.

“When you look at all the players coming through, it’s so exciting to see where the game is now, and that’s what made it even more difficult to decide to walk away from.

“With the squad we have now, and some more additions probably next year, and the culture and ethos we have now, that will be a World Cup winning squad very soon.”

It was, however, nearly the worst possible way to end her international career, after being sin-binned for a high shot on Brogan Evans after 32 minutes.

“I’ve never been yellow carded in my life until then,” she added.

“There was no malice in it, but I’ve shot off the line and got it wrong. I’m just glad Brogan is alright and I was able to step back onto the pitch.

“It all happened so fast and it was only when I watched the replay that I realised it was a pretty bad one and I’d got it wrong. I am sincerely apologetic to her and the main thing is she is okay.

“But I was relieved that it was only a yellow and that wasn’t how my time ended.”

While her days on the international scene are now over, Molyneux remains focused on bringing Super League success to Wigan Warriors, who will be coached by club legend Denis Betts in 2024.

“I still plan to do another season at least with Wigan,” added Molyneux, who in October became the first woman added to Wigan’s Hall of Fame.

“I’ve said a few times this season that we are closing the gap between us and the top three clubs. But I’m fed up of closing the gap, I want to beat these teams, I want to get to a final and I want to win a final.

“We’re getting things right off the field to be able to do that as well and hopefully I can contribute to helping Denis and the team to get us there as well.”

