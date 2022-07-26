Channel 4 announce another live Super League game as Round 23 broadcast picks made

Channel 4 will broadcast Salford Red Devils’ home clash with Huddersfield Giants on Saturday 13 August.

Huddersfield boss Ian Watson’s return to his former employers Salford (kick-off 1pm) will be the eighth and final regular-season Super League match to be shown by the free-to-air broadcaster.

It will be the second week running that Rugby League is on Channel 4 following the St Helens v Castleford Tigers match on Sunday 7 August, while a play-off eliminator and semi-final will also be shown on the channel in September.

Salford were shown on Channel 4 back in April, for a late defeat to Wigan Warriors, but it will be a first appearance for Huddersfield. It also means Toulouse Olympique will be the only Super League team not shown by them at all over the season.

Two other matches will be shown live in Round 23 by Sky Sports, starting with Toulouse Olympique’s trip to Warrington Wolves on Thursday 11 August (kick-off 8pm).

The following night (8pm), Sky will also show Leeds Rhinos’ trip to Hull KR as Danny Maguire goes up against his old club for the first time as a coach.

Betfred Super League – Round 23:

Thursday 11 August

Warrington Wolves v Toulouse, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Friday 12 August

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons, 8pm

Saturday 13 August

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants, 1pm (C4)

Sunday 14 August

Hull FC v St Helens, 3pm

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors, 3pm