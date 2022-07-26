England Knights squad launched for women with Lois Forsell as coach

England Women have launched a Knights performance squad for the first time, with Leeds Rhinos head coach Lois Forsell leading the side.

The set-up mirrors that on the men’s side, with the aim of the Knights to develop pathways into the senior England squad.

A 19-player squad has been named, led by Forsell who earned 18 caps for England in her playing career and featured in two World Cups.

“I am extremely proud to have been given the opportunity to be involved with England once again,” said Forsell, who has coached Leeds to two major finals.

“I was always passionate about representing my country as a player and now I’m going to carry that passion into a new coaching role.

“It’s fantastic that we are now getting an England Women Knights squad. It is a crucial step on the ladder which will only help the pathway for younger players who are aiming to become full England Women internationals.

“I have always believed in supporting and developing young players during my time at Leeds Rhinos and I am now looking forward to doing that on the international stage.”

Forsell will be joined by fellow former England teammate Kirsty Moroney, who has enjoyed two spells as head coach of Bradford Bulls.

Included in the first group of selected players are York City Knights duo Sinead Peach and Tamzin Renouf, who have both previously earned England caps.

England Women Knights squad: Emily Baggaley (Warrington Wolves), Jasmine Bell (York City Knights), Chloe Billington (Featherstone Rovers), Amelia Brown (Huddersfield Giants), Danielle Bush (St Helens), Mary Coleman (Wigan Warriors), Jasmine Cudjoe (Leeds Rhinos), Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors), Becky Grady (Huddersfield Giants), Kaitlin Hilton (Wigan Warriors), Emma Kershaw (York City Knights), Orla McCallion (Leeds Rhinos), Katie Mottershead (St Helens), Lacey Owen (York City Knights), Eboni Partington (St Helens), Sinead Peach (York City Knights), Tamzin Renouf (York City Knights), Erin Stott (Huddersfield Giants), Bella Sykes (Huddersfield Giants)