Channel 4 host and punditry line-up confirmed for Wigan Warriors’ clash with Hull KR in Super League semi-final

CHANNEL 4’S host and punditry line-up has been confirmed for Wigan Warriors’ clash with Hull KR in the second of the Super League semi-finals tomorrow afternoon.

Rovers travel to Wigan with a place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford at stake and the coverage will start at 12.30pm tomorrow afternoon, ready for a 12.45pm kick-off.

With Adam Hills and Helen Skelton set to host together as Danika Priim stars as a pundit, Salford Red Devils fullback Ryan Brierley will also be in attendance with usual pundit Sam Tomkins on duty with Catalans Dragons tonight.

The Dragons, of course, take on St Helens at the Stade Gilbert Brutus with the winner taking on the winner of Hull KR’s visit to Wigan in the Grand Final next weekend.

