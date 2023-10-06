Ex-Wakefield Trinity boss John Kear interested in role at former club

FORMER Wakefield Trinity head coach John Kear has outlined his interest in taking a role at his former club.

That former club is of course Wakefield, where Kear coached between 2006 and 2011 and helped the club stave off relegation in 2006, with Kear outlining in his interest for a director of rugby position at Belle Vue.

There has been talk of new Trinity owner, Matthew Ellis, installing Daryl Powell as head coach on a four-year deal, with the businessman revealing his intentions to appoint a recruitment and salary cap manager alongside a new boss.

In what is potentially another fancy name for a ‘director of rugby’, it is a position that Kear has responded positively, telling League Express: “It’s the first I have heard about it, but it would be something I would be interested in should anything materialise.”

Naturally, Wakefield are now in the midst of a rebuilding stage following their relegation from Super League at the end of the 2023 season.

The West Yorkshire club won just four times in 27 games, ensuring that they were rooted to the foot of the table for the vast majority of the year.

Kear, meanwhile, has been out of work since his exit from the Widnes Vikings earlier in the year.

