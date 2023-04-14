Channel 4’s staggering viewing figures for all Super League games in 2023 so far

FIVE live Channel 4 games down and five huge figures recorded.

Since the start of the 2022 Super League season, the terrestrial broadcaster has become one of the most popular viewing stations for rugby league fans.

Although only ten Super League fixtures were broadcast in 2022 and the same for 2023 – along with the World Club Challenge clash between Penrith Panthers and St Helens earlier in the season – Channel 4 has proved to be a massive hit with rugby league fans up and down the UK.

The hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton are able to draw in people with their witty remarks and genuine passion for the sport whilst pundits Danika Priim, Sam Tomkins and Kyle Amor have been a big hit with viewers due to their knowledge and relationship.

Commentator Mark Wilson has also proved to be extremely popular, with Channel 4 enjoying great teamwork and camaraderie – it just works.

And that excitement has been reflected in the number of viewers tuning in to the terrestrial broadcaster so far this season – with Channel 4 accruing over one million views across five games.

World Club Challenge 2023

Penrith Panthers vs St Helens

Saturday 18th February

Average of 226,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 1 2023

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Saturday 18th February

Average of 379,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 2 2023

Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

Sunday 26th February

Average of 239,000

Round 6 2023

Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons

Saturday 25th March

Average of 312,000

Round 7 2023

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Saturday 1st April

Average of 219,000