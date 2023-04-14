Ex-NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne sent straight to jail after having bail revoked

IN one of the most dramatic downward spirals of any rugby league player’s career, Jarryd Hayne has been sent straight to jail after having his bail revoked.

Hayne, who made his name in rugby league with the Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans, will be sentenced to a prison term when he attends court on May 8 after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman back in 2018.

Despite being given conditional bail at the Downing Centre District Court last week, the 35-year-old has been immediately placed in jail after the Director of Public Prosecutions made a Supreme Court detention application to do so.

Hayne and his lawyers arrived at the Supreme Court on Friday morning to overturn the application but the former NRL superstar could be seen getting emotional after the verdict was passed.

Why has Hayne been placed straight in jail?

Under New South Wales law, a person who is found guilty of an offence and will be sentenced to a maximum jail term must be refused bail unless they can establish special or exceptional circumstances.

The 35-year-old has twice been found guilty by a jury and had to spend nine months in jail last year before having his conviction overturned on appeal.

Hayne is expected to appeal his latest conviction.