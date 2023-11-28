Channel 4’s Super League presenter Adam Hills hosts new rugby league documentary

CHANNEL 4’S Super League presenter Adam Hills has taken rugby league by storm.

Not only has Hills been at the forefront of the terrestrial broadcaster’s coverage of the northern hemisphere’s top flight, the Australian has also taken to the field with Warrington Wolves and Australia’s PDRL teams.

The Australian PDRL side made it all the way to the final of the Rugby League World Cup where they fell to England, but now Hills will host a documentary on Paramount+ detailing those efforts.

The documentary, Grow Another Foot, details the hardships of the Australian PDRL side, including finance issues as well as a stomach bug which affected 80% of the squad.

One of those in the squad alongside Hills was Matt Ash, and he told the Gold Coast Titans website all about the tournament, saying: “It was unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Ash said.

“We faced every challenge that could have been thrown at us.

“From minimal funding, lack of pre-tournament trainings, the longest air and road travel time, broken bones and a gastro bug that affected 80% of the squad, the group showed such resilience.

“To see Physical Disability Rugby League showcased to the world and given the same platform as the men, women and wheelchair, solidified that these players belong on the mainstage.”

Meanwhile, the future of Channel 4 in terms of Super League coverage is still up in the air with no decision made on potential coverage for the 2024 season as of yet.

