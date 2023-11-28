Wigan Warriors prop Ramon Silva finds new club following exit from Super League club

WIGAN WARRIORS forward Ramon Silva has found a new club following his exit from the Super League club.

Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Silva moved to the UK with his parents at the age of three and has now signed a one-year deal with Barrow Raiders.

As a 15-year-old, his rugby league journey began with Elmbridge Eagles. After just four games, he was snapped up by London Broncos’ academy and would go on to spend three years in their system – playing alongside fellow Raiders recruit and good friend Max Clarke during that time.

The 22-year-old went on to secure a move to Betfred Super League side Wigan in November 2021.

During his time with the Warriors, Silva also gained experience on loan at several clubs, including last season at former club London and French side Toulouse Olympique.

Capable of playing as a prop forward or second-rower, the Raiders have moved to secure the signature of the young forward ahead of the upcoming Betfred Championship season.

On joining the club, Silva said: “It’s a great opportunity for me. The fact that they want me there and I can get the game time that I need ticks all the boxes for everyone.

“I’m excited to be part of a vibrant new team, and hopefully we can do something great. I can’t wait to get stuck in with my new team-mates, and I’m equally excited to meet the Barrow Raiders supporters.

“The experiences I’ve had over the last couple of seasons have really helped me grow as a player, and I feel like I’ve learnt a lot.

“That game time towards the back end of last season will help me hit the ground running and make an immediate impact at the Raiders.

“Fans can expect a lot of effort-based rugby from me. I like to work hard on the field and get the team on the front foot, and with ball in-hand, I think I can make a difference and produce some good carries.”

Barrow Raiders head coach Paul Crarey said: “It has taken a lot of patience and due diligence on the club’s part to finally secure the services of Ramon Silva.

“Ramon is an outstanding prospect in the middle of the field and will give the squad a massive boost in the size and strength department. His explosive running power and massive defensive efforts will make him a big hit with our fans.

“Once again, the club was patient in speaking to all the right people to make sure this was the right move for us as a club and Ramon as a player. Everyone is delighted to get this signing over the line, and we look forward to seeing Ramon in action.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “The capture of Ramon is one that I’m sure will really excite supporters of this club.

“It speak volumes that Wigan saw the potential of Ramon and offered him a two-year deal. He might not have broken into their first team, but he is a shrewd addition to any forward pack at this level and everyone at the Warriors spoke very highly of him.

“I’m sure the Raiders fans will join me in giving Ramon a very warm welcome to Barrow.”

