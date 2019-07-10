Charnley agrees to remain at Wire

Warrington Wolves winger Josh Charnley has signed a new deal with the club until the end of 2022.

The former Wigan and England speedster has been in tremendous form ever since returning to the 13-man code last year, scoring 40 tries in 51 games.

He has now committed himself to an extended stay in the sport, having briefly tried his hand in rugby union with Sale Sharks.

“It was a no brainer really,” he said.

🗣️ @Joshuacharnley: "We’re building for something big at this club and we’re working hard week in week out to achieve something special." 🙌#Charnley2022 pic.twitter.com/DUbeWmYpNY — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) July 9, 2019

“I’ve enjoyed my time at the club so far and when they offered me a new deal I couldn’t turn it down. We’re a tight-knit group and do everything together. We’re building for something big at this club and we’re working hard week in week out to achieve something special. To be a part of that would be something great. We got to two finals last year where we were a small fraction off. That still hurts the lads here now. We’ve been building and I believe we can achieve something big this year.”

Head coach Steve Price added: “We are ecstatic to get Charners over the line. He’s been a really consistent performer week in, week out, since he arrived at our club. He’s a fantastic Rugby League player and a seasoned-pro. He is a pleasure to coach and certainly knows how to get over the try line. He’s a well-liked member of our squad and portrays a really good image for our sport. He is a big family man too who likes a spot of fishing in his spare time, recently landing an 18 pounder!”