Masters on centre-stage on Sunday..

TWENTY-SEVEN sides will take part in what could be the biggest Masters Festival yet on Sunday (13 July).

Teams from as far afield as Cumbria and Aldershot will convene on Wakefield, where Eastmoor Dragons will act as hosts.

The action starts at 1.00pm and, in addition to focusing on Over 35s Rugby League, will offer fun for all the family, including children’s rides, a barbecue, a sports memorabilia stand, raffles and auctions.

Local band Adverse Camber will bring the day to a lively close with an outdoor set.