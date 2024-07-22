Chart-topping band set to headline at 2024 Super League Grand Final

Rugby League Commercial (RLC) have announced The Lathums as the headline off-field act at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12 for the 2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final.

The Lathums played their biggest show to date on Friday night at Robin Park in their home town of Wigan – and the Grand Final comes the week before they play the Co-op Arena with Keane on Saturday October 19 – meaning a rare double of Old Trafford and the Etihad Campus on consecutive Saturdays.

Grand Final night has become renowned for showstopping performances on and off the field, with The Lathums following the distinguished footsteps of the likes of James, The Charlatans, Shed Seven and last year’s headliners, Reverend and the Makers.

Katarina Graham, RL Commercial’s Senior Marketing Manager, said: “The Lathums are a perfect fit for the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

“They are loved in their hometown of Wigan and across the Rugby League heartlands – maybe even in St Helens – and the ‘Chance to See Fund’ they have championed for the last year, raising thousands of pounds to provide creative opportunities for young people, is exactly the sort of social impact initiative which our Betfred Super League clubs support.

“I know they’re buzzing about the chance of playing at Rugby League’s biggest night of the year – and we’re equally as excited.”

