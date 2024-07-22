Coronation Street episode tribute set to air in tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow

By DOUG THOMSON

CORONATION STREET will commemorate the late Rugby League legend and motor neurone disease campaigner Rob Burrow in a special episode.

Viewers of the hugely popular ITV soap will get an in-depth look at the impact of the condition through popular character Paul Foreman, who has the illness.

The hour-long episode is dedicated to Burrow, who died at 41 last month, and will be screened on Friday (8pm).

In it, Foreman, portrayed by actor Peter Ash, experiences a day out orchestrated by his spouse Billy Mayhew (played by Daniel Brocklebank).

The couple revisit the church where they married and spend time with loved ones.

Foreman’s thoughts will be relayed through a voiceover by 39-year-old Ash, who said: “I feel incredibly proud to have worked on this episode.”

Brocklebank, 44, lost a grandfather to the condition, and serves as an ambassador for the MND Association.

“There were times I burst into tears on set during the filming of this episode,” he revealed.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast