Chev Walker makes concussion claim on Leeds Rhinos stars and rival Super League players

CHEV WALKER has explained why Leeds Rhinos may have suffered from more concussions in Super League 2024 than their top-flight rivals.

The likes of Morgan Gannon, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Tom Holroyd and Harry Newman have all suffered with concussions this season, with a number of those taking weeks – if not months – to recover from the symptoms.

Whilst greater emphasis has been placed on reporting head knocks and concussion symptoms, the Rhinos seem to have been disproportionately affected.

For Walker, who is currently in interim charge of the Rhinos following Rohan Smith’s exit last month, he has tried to explain why that might be.

“Maybe there is a bit of randomness but our players are open and willing to report symptoms or when they are feeling not quite right which is a good thing and I think that’s the right thing to do,” Walker said.

“Us as a club have to do the right thing by the player and make sure we follow the RFL protocols and that the players are in the right spot for now and for life after rugby.

“I’m not suggesting for a minute that other clubs are not but their players could be under-reporting on stuff to get out on the field.

“Our players are doing the right thing by ourselves and for the club by reporting.”

With those players currently out with concussion, Walker gave an update on Tom Holroyd, James Bentley and loanee Matty Russell.

“Tom Holroyd is ongoing, it’s a period and he won’t play anytime soon. We give that to the medical team and we will support Tom through this period.

“James is close, he has upped his training a little bit. A return to contact has been put in place and he will be in full training sometime soon.

“Matty Russell returns to Warrington on Wednesday. He has had concussion and a knee injury and the knee is persistent. I don’t think there is a chance he will be kept on.

“When he came in, we were down to the bare bones but now we have had players consistently training and I don’t think it would be fair on both parts.”

Harry Newman, however, will play against London Broncos on Saturday after recovering from a knock whilst on England duty.

“Harry Newman is fine, he took a little bit of a knock but finished the game for England.”

