Castleford Tigers’ forgotten man could make long-awaited return before end of Super League season

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ forgotten man Will Tate could make a long-awaited return from injury before the end of the 2024 Super League season, head coach Craig Lingard has revealed.

Tate has been busy recovering from ankle fracture and ligament injuries sustained at the back end of last season after joining the Tigers midway through last year.

Though the seriousness of the injury suffered means that Tate will not be rushed back anytime soon, Lingard believes that Castleford fans could see the 22-year-old before the 2024 season is out.

“We are hoping he will feature at some point in the season,” Lingard said.

“We have been waiting on that for a long time because it was a very serious injury, but he is out on the field and doing about 75 per cent of training.

“He has not done full contact, it’s about modified and controlled contact with him now.

“With the seriousness of the injury, he could go forward two steps and then come back three steps dependent on how his body reacts based on the length of time he has been out.”

When Tate does return, Lingard wants to see the centre/winger head out on loan or on dual-registration to get up to match fitness.

“We are hoping at some point this season he will be back and the likelihood is he would go out on loan or dual-registration for a month before he gets up to Super League speed.

“He is training as much as he possibly can but there are certain weeks where he has a reaction and doesn’t move forward, there are weeks where he moves forwards and there are weeks where he moves back too.”

Tate played seven games for Castleford in 2023.

