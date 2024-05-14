Chris Hill reveals post-playing plan to leave rugby league as he explains why Huddersfield Giants fell below expectations in Super League 2023

CHRIS HILL has put plans in place to exit rugby league once he hangs up his boots.

Hill went into the 2024 Super League season as one of the oldest players in the competition at the age of 36.

But, despite entering the twilight of his career, the veteran still has no plan to retire in the near future – though he does have a plan what he will do once that time comes.

“It’s massive for me, that’s why I played the internationals at the end of last year, the minute I don’t have that burning desire I know it will be time to retire,” Hill told League Express.

“I’ve got my own plumbing company so I could jump into that if I wanted. I might do some electrician work as well. There will be opportunities come up.

“I’ve put things in place throughout my career so touch wood I will be in the best place when I do retire to carry on and transition easily.”

Hill was still at the top of his game for Huddersfield in 2023 despite the team itself falling below par with the Giants finishing outside the Super League play-offs.

For the 36-year-old, there was no real reason for their downfall but Hill is excited by the squad at Huddersfield’s disposal.

“We can put it down to a few things, individuals and us a team collectively. At crucial stages of games there were mistakes and it’s the way you react but we didn’t do that well last year.

“We could say we had injuries or never had a settled spine but at the end of the day we didn’t do anything and we’ve got a lot to prove this year.

“I’ve only been here the odd few days because of my injuries but it’s a youthful bunch. Obviously, we’ve got Cluney (Adam Clune) who has experience in the NRL who will add a lot to us. Tom Deakin is fiery as well and will get us on the front foot. There is a lot of experience but also a lot of youth which is good to see.”

Hill’s good form in 2023 was as such that Shaun Wane called him up to the England squad for the three-match Test Series against Tonga.

And, the ex-Warrington man played in all three fixtures, with Hill revealing he will never retire from the national team.

“I’ll never retire from England, it will probably get to the time where Shaun Wane will bring some young, good forwards through.

“I know there were a few injured last year like Ethan Havard so there will be time for them to take over but if there are injuries and that, I will always put my hand up.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast