Paul Wellens on Konrad Hurrell future at St Helens with Tonga international out of contract at Super League club

KONRAD HURRELL may be out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season, but his performance for St Helens in the 60-4 thrashing of Castleford Tigers last Friday night was enough to put him in the shop window.

The Tongan international was at his powerful best, carving Castleford apart down their left-edge defence and proving a handful throughout.

Though Hurrell has struggled with his form and consistency in the past, the Saints centre has arguably become one of Paul Wellens’ most potent attacking weapons out wide.

And Wellens joked after being asked if Hurrell is likely to stay at the club in 2025 after such a performance: “Absolutely, if he keeps playing like that,” Wellens said. “Konrad’s biggest challenge is keeping himself fit and on top of his physical capabilities. When he does that he is as effective as anyone in the competition.

“It has been the culmination of a lot of sacrifices through pre-season and early on in the season. He is a big bloke who is Tongan and they don’t have the same physical make-up of a stereotypical English kid.

“It’s a lot harder to stay on top of things and they have to make sacrifices and he has done that. He is also a huge character and you see that most weeks too.

“I wouldn’t say he is playing for a contract, everyone is playing for a position in the team and Konrad is no different.”

The 32-year-old first joined the Merseyside club ahead of the 2022 Super League season from Leeds Rhinos and he has since gone on to make over 50 appearances.

