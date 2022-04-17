Huddersfield Giants’ Tui Lolohea on why St Helens are perfect test and Ian Watson’s ‘best in league’ claim

Tui Lolohea sees a clash with St Helens on Monday as a “good test” for Huddersfield Giants, as Ian Watson’s side look to lay down their title credentials.

The Giants have made an impressive start to the season, losing just two of their first eight games to sit in Super League’s top four while reaching the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

After beating last season’s league leaders Catalans Dragons three weeks ago, Watson said that “to be a top team, we need to beat top teams”.

And they don’t come any bigger than Saints, champions of the past three seasons, who will hope to end Huddersfield’s five-match home winning run to start the year.

“We’re still seeing where we are as a team,” said Lolohea.

“They are the best team; they have been for the past three years and they’ve started this season just as well.

“We’ve not lost at home so far so it will definitely be a good test for us. We want to make our home a tough place to come to.

“So we’ll go against Saints, hopefully with a decent crowd for Easter.”

Lolohea has had an excellent start to the season, with Watson going as far as to call him one of Super League’s top fullbacks.

The man himself isn’t quite so sure but is grateful for the faith of Watson, who also coached him at Salford Red Devils where he played in two major finals under him.

“I’ve had a rollercoaster career and people have criticised me here and there,” said Lolohea.

“To hear that, from someone who really has faith in me, is nice. I want to reward him for showing a lot of faith in me.

“He is a quality coach. He’s got so much knowledge. He’s played the game; he was a halfback so I think that’s why we gel.”

Lolohea has played a lot of his career as a six rather than a one on the field and he says he’s still no closer to figuring out which is his best position.

“At Salford I played halfback most of the time, so I got to the point where I thought ‘this is my position, this is where I want to play’,” he explained.

“But I’m playing fullback now and I’ve had a good start, and it’s been a good start for the team. So now I’m thinking fullback is my role!

“The game has changed these days from a few years ago. There’s a lot of fullbacks that were halfbacks, or that can play halfback. It’s quite similar in terms of skills.”

