Zak Hardaker remains in the cold at Wigan Warriors after being dropped

Zak Hardaker remains out of contention for Wigan Warriors after being dropped last week for failing to meet the club’s standards off the field.

The former Man of Steel was omitted from the side that was beaten by St Helens in the Good Friday derby.

Wigan coach Matt Peet said that he would consider Hardaker for selection again soon but the outside back has been left out of his 21-man squad for the visit of Wakefield Trinity on Monday.

“He’s failed to meet some of our standards off the field,” said Peet, declining to comment any further on the precise nature of Hardaker’s indiscretion.

“We’ll keep it in house. It’s been dealt with quite swiftly, openly and honestly. Zak is disappointed not to be involved but he understands.”

Hardaker is no stranger to issues off the field overshadowing his abilities on the pitch, though Peet stressed it was not necessarily a disciplinary issue.

“It’s not so much disciplinary but he’s below some of the standards the team set for themselves, which Zak is well aware of,” said Peet.

With Iain Thornley sidelined by a shoulder injury, the only change to Wigan’s squad is the return of Kaide Ellis from a five-match suspension to replace captain Thomas Leuluai, who has a knee injury.

Meanwhile, star performer Jai Field has emphasised how his happiness off the field played a key role in persuading him to sign a new deal with Wigan.

The fullback, who scored his 13th try of the season for his side’s only points on Good Friday, has committed until at least the end of 2024.

“Rugby aside, I’m really enjoying my time here. I can’t speak highly enough of this club,” Field told League Express.

“It’s tough knowing you’re going to be away from your friends and family for a bit longer, but other than that I’m really pleased.

“Wigan jumped in early, and if you’re enjoying your footy and you’re happy off the field, why not stay? It made sense.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.