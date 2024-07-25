Club blocked from signing sacked Catalans Dragons veteran Siosiua Taukeiaho

SIOSIUA TAUKEIAHO’S rugby league comeback has hit a snag, with NRL club Canterbury Bulldogs being blocked from signing the former Catalans Dragons veteran.

Taukeiaho was one of three Catalans players given the elbow after travelling to a concert before feigning illness to avoid training, and whilst Jayden Nikorima has since signed for the Salford Red Devils, Taukeiaho and Damel Diakhate are still without clubs.

However, that isn’t for the want of trying, with the Bulldogs, according to News Corp, attempting to sign Taukeiaho on a deal until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

That fell through, though, because the June 30 deadline for players to join clubs has already passed.

Under NRL rules, the Bulldogs have a free spot in their Top 30 and can carry that all the way to the end of the season because forward Harrison Edwards was released after the NRL season started.

It does not mean, however, that Taukeiaho cannot join Canterbury for 2025 and beyond.

