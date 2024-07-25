Former Castleford Tigers target Kayal Iro secures future

FORMER Castleford Tigers target, Kayal Iro, has secured his future with a two-year contract.

Iro was heavily linked with a move to the Tigers towards the back end of last season following a dismal year for the West Yorkshire club.

However, that move fell through after Cronulla Sharks refused to release the centre from his contract.

That decision has quite clearly paid off for the Shire club, with Iro going on to become a mainstay in the Sharks’ line-up in 2025, so much so that he was been rewarded with a two-year deal at Cronulla.

“The Sharks mean everything; they’ve given me my first shot to live out my childhood dream,” Iro said in a club statement confirming the news.

“I like what we’re building here, so I’m pretty happy and pretty excited to stay here for the next two years. I’m enjoying it.

“I’ve been here for a few years now. My first year was the 2021 season and I’ve loved it ever since – loved the area, the boys, the crew, especially the coaching staff.

“I’d like to thank my mum, dad and especially my partner for the last couple of years, just sticking by me through hard times … But most of all my parents for pushing me through all the tough times like the early mornings as a kid.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast