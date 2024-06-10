Club-by club guide to new Wheelchair Super League season

With the new Wheelchair Super League season getting underway, IAN GOLDEN takes a look at what we can expect from the five competing sides.

HALIFAX PANTHERS

RLW PREDICTS 4th

The world of Wheelchair Rugby League is changing every year. It’s not that Halifax are a bad side, complete opposite in fact, especially considering their recent history. It’s just that the other clubs are improving around them. Wigan will be wanting to retain their Super League title, Leeds and London will be challenging them and Hull were improving at the end of 2023. The fact that I’m predicting that 2022 Super League champions Halifax could be fighting off the wooden spoon means that this Super League season will be the most competitive yet. Halifax haven’t had the best start to the season, being outplayed by Wigan in the Challenge Cup and they’ll be wanting to bounce back from that defeat quickly. Their games against Hull FC will surely be crucial to their league position and games against them could dictate their whole season. What could also impact their season is if they manage to get some loan players from France. If they manage that, they’ll be competing for Super League honours.

One to watch

Rob Hawkins was undoubtedly the star for Halifax last year, scoring 28 tries and kicking 44 goals. He is one of their most experienced players with seven league titles, four Challenge Cups and a World Cup medal already in his grasp. He should be one of the stars in the side to help keep them off the bottom of the table.

Squad: 1 Wayne Boardman, 2 Rob Hawkins, 3 Tom Green, 6 Nathan Holmes, 7 Julio Hernendes, 8 Jordon Holt, 10 Keiron Johnston, 13 Joe Calcott, 14 Nathanial Wright, 15 Tom Martin, 16 Finley O’Neill, 26 Jack Stockton.

HULL FC

RLW PREDICTS 5th

Arguably one of the biggest injustices in Wheelchair RL history was when Hull FC and Warrington were both kept up at the expense of North Wales Crusaders ahead of the 2023 season, despite the Welsh side having a better record. Warrington were relegated last season which means that is two wins now not available for Hull in Super League, so they’re going to have to work harder for their league position. However, they only won one game less in the regular season last year than eventual champions Wigan Warriors, and pulling off victories at home to London and away to Halifax were their season highlights in 2023. Losing 120-14 to Leeds was their lowest ebb and if they can avoid results like that, then they may not finish with the wooden spoon.

One to watch

It would be wonderful to see a successful season for Steve Sampher. His appearances at the end of 2023 were restricted due to something pretty special – he was playing the other type of wheelchair rugby (that we in the game call “murderball”) at the Invictus Games helping Great Britain to take silver. Hopefully, he’ll be representing our sport in future games if we get accepted into the fold (see Rugby League World issue 492) but for now, his focus will be to help Hull to some much needed wins in 2024.

Squad: Emma Cooper, Mell Cooper, Pete Durrant, Josh Edwards, Kevin Edwards, David Gill, Kelly Lowmis, Kya Lowmis, Tyler Lowmis, Joshua Mackenzie, Garry McLaughlin, Michael Midgeley, Tristan Norfolk, Donna Parker, Kristian Parker, Jed Rust, Steve Sampher, Nathan Sherwood, Liam Stancliffe, Billy Swainger, Mike Swainger, Conor Sweeney

LEEDS RHINOS

RLW PREDICTS 1st

Leeds Rhinos will be really smarting after last season. Runners-up in the Super League and Challenge Cup, their aim will definitely be to go one better in each competition. In last year’s regular season, they were undoubtably the best side, but in the Grand Final, they lost to a Wigan Warriors outfit who pulled everything out of the hat on the day. This will be the season where Leeds will finally win their second Super League title. With Nathan Collins, Super League’s top try and goal scorer in 2023 at the helm, alongside other international stars like Jodie Boyd-Ward and Josh Butler, they should be the team to beat. All they have to do in 2024 is hold their nerve at the big stage. Their head coach is England legend James Simpson MBE – certainly the right person to have to inspire the side.

One to watch

The world’s joint most capped international player, Jodie Boyd-Ward has decided to sit out the Celtic Cup this year and concentrate on her role as skipper of Leeds Rhinos and this will help her focus on leading her side to a potential league and cup double. When it comes to Wheelchair Rugby League players who put in one hundred percent each time, Jodie is up amongst them. And she plays for the right side – a rhino never looks backwards.

Squad: 1 Nathan Collins, 3 Josh Butler, 4 Nathan Mullhall, 6 Ewan Clibbens, 7 Tom Halliwell, 8 Payl Horrobin, 9 Verity Smith, 10 Jodie Boyd-Ward, 11 Becky Wilkinson.

LONDON ROOSTERS

RLW PREDICTS 2nd

London Roosters should get one step closer to glory this year but could fail at the final hurdle if Leeds keep their gameplan together. They’ve been improving year on year – in 2022 they did well in phase one of the competition but had a disastrous phase two, whilst last year, they reached the semi-finals and were expected by many to win the whole competition, especially as they’re coached by England supremo Tom Coyd MBE, only for Wigan Warriors to put in the first of two outstanding performances to take the title. Teams that travel to face London will have a tough task. It’s a long journey down to Gillingham for all of their opponents and the Roosters were unbeaten at home last season. Expect something similar in 2024.

One to watch

Freya Levy should prove an inspiration on and off the field in 2024. Not only will she be one of the leading lights in the Roosters side, she’s been campaigning to get more women involved in Wheelchair RL and helped to organise a festival in Sheffield in May just for women to do exactly that. The great thing about Wheelchair Rugby League is all genders play on the same court in the same team, there’s no distinction. She made the England squad last year but didn’t get a game. Hopefully that’ll change in 2024.

Squad: Mason Billington, Joy Coyd, Lewis King, Freya Levy, Jack Linden, Steve Murphy, Jason Owen, Scott Trigg-Turner, Matt Wass.

WIGAN WARRIORS

RLW PREDICTS 3rd

The Warriors showed in their defeat to Catalans Dragons in the European Club Championship, that they may have some way to go to repeat their Super League champions status in 2024. However, expect them to be more than competitive and give all of their opponents a run for their money. The side is packed with experience with internationals like Declan Roberts, Martin Lane and Mark Williams just three of the stand-out players. Following their European Final defeat, Wigan bounced back well by reaching the Challenge Cup Final, where they lost to the Dragons again. All this shows their intention to do well again in 2024. They’ll need to up their game in the regular season as there’s no Warrington Wolves to put a century of points on this year. It’s going to be a very competitive season.

One to watch

Declan Roberts – Absolutely no doubt about who to watch for Wigan this season. He was the official player of the match in their Super League Grand Final win and well deserved. Even in their Euro defeat against Catalans, he scored a hat-trick of tries. He could be the person who leads them to a Grand Final once again.

Squad: 1 Chris Greenhalgh, 2 Reece Duddle, 3 Martin Lane, 4 Nathan Roberts, 5 Matt Wooloff, 6 Jack Heggie, 7 Declan Roberts, 8 Adam Rigby, 9 Phil Roberts, 10 Mark Williams, 11 Wes Thomasson, 12 Tom Welch, 14 Leila Hamrang, 16 Toby Burton-Carter, 19 Danny Dutson, 21 Ste Rigby, 23 Jordan Burns, Oliver Steele, Rob Gregson.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 497 (June 2024)

