Challenge Cup Final disciplinary latest as Match Review Panel meets

NEITHER Warrington Wolves or Wigan Warriors have had players charged in the aftermath of the Challenge Cup Final.

Both Mike Cooper of Wigan Warriors and Matt Dufty of Warrington Wolves were sinbinned inside the opening quarter of Wigan’s 18-8 victory over Warrington.

However, the Disciplinary Match Review Panel, which met today, have not charged either player.

For Cooper, the minutes state: “Low force but opponent is falling into contact and player is trying to avoid contacting the head. Sin bin sufficient.”

For Dufty, the minutes reveal: “Contact is low force. Sin bin sufficient.”

Elsewhere, Wigan’s Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba and Liam Farrell were all cited, but the trio were not charged and are therefore free to play against Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

