Club pulls out of Brodie Croft race after Salford Red Devils reportedly place £144,000 transfer fee on halfback’s head

SALFORD RED DEVILS halfback Brodie Croft took to Super League like a duck to water in 2022, winning the Man of Steel and helping his side get to the semi-finals of the play-offs.

No wonder, then, that there has been interest brewing in the southern hemisphere to bring Croft back to the NRL.

One of those, according to the Sydney Morning Herald is the St George Illawarra Dragons who have backed out of the race to sign him after the Red Devils placed a £144,000 transfer fee on the halfback’s head – or $250,000.

Croft is currently under contract with Salford hence the transfer fee figure and there have been talks with the club about potentially extending that deal after becoming a cult hero at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Meanwhile, he Dragons have been trying to find a suitable replacement for Junior Amone, who is currently stood down by the club on the no-fault policy as he contends assault charges.

St George Illawarra are seeking salary cap dispensation from the NRL in order to sign a playmaker, but it won’t be Croft as the Dragons desperately look for a new playmaker.

The former Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm halfback excelled in his first season in Super League after leaving behind the NRL following a difficult few seasons.